Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,455.00

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market cap of $621,275.46 and $7,455.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.08 or 0.07075362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,720.11 or 0.99961414 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00055058 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,194 coins.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Trading

