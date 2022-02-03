Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Short Interest Update

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 15,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 18.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PROG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 5,351,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,876,532. The firm has a market cap of $243.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

