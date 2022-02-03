PROS (PRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PROS (NYSE:PRO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect PROS to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect PROS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PROS alerts:

NYSE PRO opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $28,884.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,223. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PROS by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PROS by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PROS by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.