ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Gap Up to $11.59

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $11.86. ProShares Short QQQ shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 427,090 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

