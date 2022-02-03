ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $13.11

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $14.16. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 1,416,664 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $978,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $6,595,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $1,862,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

