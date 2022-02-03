ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $35.71

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.71, but opened at $38.05. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 1,229,425 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 19.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.