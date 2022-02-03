ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $35.71

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.71, but opened at $38.05. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $38.34, with a volume of 1,229,425 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 19.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.