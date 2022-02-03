ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Up to $37.73

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.73, but opened at $38.60. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 1,058,791 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

