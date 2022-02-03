Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,517,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 3.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Prothena by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,519 shares of company stock worth $1,048,810. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

