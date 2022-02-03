Prudential (LON:PRU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,042.42

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,042.42 ($14.01) and last traded at GBX 1,242 ($16.70), with a volume of 628428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,248 ($16.78).

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.20) price target on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.59) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.26) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.11) price target on Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.12) target price on Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,739.55 ($23.39).

Get Prudential alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,284.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,389.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company has a market capitalization of £34.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.