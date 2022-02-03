Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Prudential worth $115,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PUK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 203.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 72,240 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the third quarter valued at $1,886,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 831,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,690,000 after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Prudential stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

