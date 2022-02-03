PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Sells $78,440.00 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 25th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 330 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $12,972.30.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 378 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $15,558.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.96. 578,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 203,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.