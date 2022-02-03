PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill Sells 553 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 553 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $22,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Emily Luisa Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 211 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $8,294.41.

On Friday, January 7th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 800 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $30,816.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 173 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $7,120.68.

PTCT traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 578,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,856. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,214,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after buying an additional 345,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,573,000 after buying an additional 309,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,743,000 after purchasing an additional 310,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,035,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

