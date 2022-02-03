Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.66

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.66 and last traded at $67.42, with a volume of 68375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,355. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.