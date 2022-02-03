PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

PulteGroup has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $8.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.52. 73,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,891. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

