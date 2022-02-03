PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $284.26

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 284.26 ($3.82) and traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.50). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 261 ($3.51), with a volume of 115,386 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 560 ($7.53) to GBX 580 ($7.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £751.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 284.26.

In related news, insider Bharatt Chowrira acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £72,500 ($97,472.44).

PureTech Health Company Profile (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

