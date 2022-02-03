PutinCoin Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $787,320.61 and $141.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,744.05 or 0.99861656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00077490 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00021968 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024702 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.00456902 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

