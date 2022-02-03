Pyrk Reaches Market Cap of $38,795.18 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $38,795.18 and approximately $271.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002285 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

