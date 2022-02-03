Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE PZN traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 82,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. Pzena Investment Management has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $708.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $60,252.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,626 shares of company stock worth $395,354. Corporate insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 506.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

