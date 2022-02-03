Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
NYSE PZN traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 82,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. Pzena Investment Management has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $708.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $60,252.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,626 shares of company stock worth $395,354. Corporate insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.
About Pzena Investment Management
Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Story: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.