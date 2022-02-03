Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

QBIO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,438. Q BioMed has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed, Inc operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

