Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
QBIO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,438. Q BioMed has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.
About Q BioMed
Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.