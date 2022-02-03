Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cadence Bancorporation Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

CADE has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

CADE opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,684,000 after buying an additional 153,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,957,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,130,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,781,000 after buying an additional 75,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,648,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after buying an additional 183,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

