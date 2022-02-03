Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for General Motors Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Motors in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Shares of GM stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

