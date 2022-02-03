Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kemper in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.68. Kemper has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Kemper by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

