Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AXIS Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

AXS stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,498,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,372,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,834,000 after acquiring an additional 448,777 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,136,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 318,462 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,389,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after buying an additional 251,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

