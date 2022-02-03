Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Reduced by Truist Financial

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

CSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Capstar Financial has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $469.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 130.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

