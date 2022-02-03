Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Cut by Piper Sandler

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.