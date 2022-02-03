Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Increased by KeyCorp

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Entegris in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

