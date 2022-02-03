Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lifted by Analyst

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Entegris in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $132.55 on Thursday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average of $130.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Entegris by 16,147.7% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337,429 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,877 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Entegris by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 604,249 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Entegris by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,411,000 after acquiring an additional 436,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Entegris by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,622,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,843,000 after acquiring an additional 356,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

