Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Financial Institutions, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Financial Institutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Financial Institutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $511.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.09. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

