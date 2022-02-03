Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Boosted by Wedbush

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFWM. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

FFWM opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 19.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

