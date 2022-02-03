Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Issued By Oppenheimer

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Church & Dwight in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

CHD stock opened at $103.19 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,010,000. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

