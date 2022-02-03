Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.62.

SBUX opened at $97.73 on Thursday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $93.79 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,937,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 23,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 134,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

