Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Woodward, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Woodward in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WWD. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $111.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 8.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth about $4,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $1,585,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

