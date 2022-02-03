Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.32.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $92.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

