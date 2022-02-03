Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oil States International in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oil States International’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OIS opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $406.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.65. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. Oil States International’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

