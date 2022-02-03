Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

