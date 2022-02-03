Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lennox International in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LII. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.57.

Lennox International stock opened at $272.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $268.74 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

