Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Zurn Water Solutions Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,597,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

