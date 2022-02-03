Qbao (QBT) Market Cap Achieves $352,345.19

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Qbao has traded up 3% against the dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $352,345.19 and $60,228.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

