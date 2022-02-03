Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $5.99 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $593.45 million and approximately $86.00 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $5.99 or 0.00016285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,994,395 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

