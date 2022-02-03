QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Susquehanna

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Susquehanna in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.42.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $9.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.79. 661,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,089,700. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Aetna Inc. PA bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,411,000. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 826,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $47,138,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerstein Fisher boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 29,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

