QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.35. The company had a trading volume of 197,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,089,700. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

