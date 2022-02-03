QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.16.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $9.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,634,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,129,836. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,994 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 466,571 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $85,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,881 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,865 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

