QUALCOMM’s (QCOM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.16.

QCOM stock traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.10. 34,634,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,129,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $200.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

