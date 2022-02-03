Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will announce $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.50. Quanta Services posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

PWR opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.45 and a 200-day moving average of $108.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

