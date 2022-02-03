QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $2,649,868.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $2,649,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $3,280,048.00.

QS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,812,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,687,770. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $71.97.

QS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

