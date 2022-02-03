Quark Price Tops $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $108,515.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012243 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,967,759 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

