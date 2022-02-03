QuarkChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.12 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $105.12 million and approximately $20.70 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00112894 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

