Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY22 guidance to $8.65-9.35 EPS.

DGX traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.31. The company had a trading volume of 41,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.33.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

