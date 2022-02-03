Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.21

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and traded as high as $7.04. Quest Resource shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 103,268 shares traded.
QRHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $129.35 million, a PE ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21.
In other news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 107,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $558,792.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 220,683 shares of company stock worth $1,192,016. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.
About Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)
Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.
