Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.21

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and traded as high as $7.04. Quest Resource shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 103,268 shares traded.

QRHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $129.35 million, a PE ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 107,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $558,792.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 220,683 shares of company stock worth $1,192,016. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

