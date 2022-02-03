QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to post sales of $3.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $2.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $12.90 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.40 million, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $20.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUIK opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.36. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

